'I’ve stabbed you three times bro, you might want to go to hospital,’ Limerick man allegedly told victim

A 24-YEAR-OLD LIMERICK man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged stabbing at a house on the Tulla Rd in Ennis on Tuesday.

At Ennis District Court, Conor Madigan appeared charged with the assault causing harm of Shane Redmond at Cluain Ros, Leamhan on Tuesday 22 September.

Madigan is also charged with having in his possession a black kitchen knife at the same address on the same date contrary to Section 9(4) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Opposing bail for Madigan, Garda Evan Moran told the court that it will be alleged that after stabbing Shane Redmond, Madigan told him: ‘I have stabbed you three times bro, you might want to go to the hospital.’

Moran said that Redmond had made a statement to gardaí from hospital alleging that he was assaulted by Madigan.

Moran added that it will be further alleged that Redmond received three stabs from a knife to his back; after the third one, he felt a tiny sting.

Gardaí also have CCTV evidence showing Madigan in the area at the time of the alleged offence, Moran said.

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Moran stated that Madigan is currently of no fixed abode but was staying with his girlfriend at a house in the Cluain Ros Leamhan estate.

He said that it is the belief of the gardaí that if Madigan receives bail there is a high possibility that he will try to interfere with the injured party in this case.

Moran told solicitor, Tara Godfrey for Madigan that there were no bail conditions that would satisfy garda concerns.

Moran said that Madigan does suffer from addiction issues.

Godfrey said that Madigan has more ties to Limerick than Clare and would agree to sign on daily at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick and stay out of Co Clare as part of bail conditions.

The solicitor added that her client doesn’t have a history of violence and this is the first violence-related offence that he has been charged with.

Godfrey said that Madigan does not have a postal address currently but the High Court has ruled that an accused not having an address should not prevent an accused obtaining bail.

Godfrey said that it was quite likely that the case will be going before the circuit court and will take time for the Director of Public Prosecutions to provide directions in the case.

Judge Adrian Harris said that he was refusing bail and remanded Madigan in custody to re-appear before Ennis District Court on Friday via video link from prison.