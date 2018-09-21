This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Friday 21 Sep 2018, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,185 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4248692
Image: Glenkar via Shutterstock
Image: Glenkar via Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has responded to EU leaders’ criticism of her Chequers plan, saying that ”I have treated the EU with nothing but respect – the UK expects the same”.

2. #REFERENDUM: Minister Eoghan Murphy has made an order appointing Friday 26 October as the polling day for the referendum on removing blasphemy from the Constitution.

3. #RESCUE: A review into Irish search and rescue operations has found “several sources of confusion” and potential conflicts of interest among the agencies who oversee them.

4. #NEW YORK: Three babies and two adults were slashed at a child care centre Friday in New York City, police said.

5. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has challenged the accuser of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for the first time today.

