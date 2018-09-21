The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has responded to EU leaders’ criticism of her Chequers plan, saying that ”I have treated the EU with nothing but respect – the UK expects the same”.

2. #REFERENDUM: Minister Eoghan Murphy has made an order appointing Friday 26 October as the polling day for the referendum on removing blasphemy from the Constitution.

3. #RESCUE: A review into Irish search and rescue operations has found “several sources of confusion” and potential conflicts of interest among the agencies who oversee them.

4. #NEW YORK: Three babies and two adults were slashed at a child care centre Friday in New York City, police said.

5. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has challenged the accuser of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for the first time today.