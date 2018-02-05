The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHILD ABUSE: Gardaí have searched 31 premises in 12 counties as part of an operation targeting those with pornographic images of children.

2. #RUGBY RAPE TRIAL: The young woman at the centre of a high-profile rape trial in Belfast confirmed she consensually kissed Paddy Jackson prior to the alleged rape.

3. #BALLYMUN: Sinn Féin councillor Noeleen Reilly is resigning from the party, alleging “an orchestrated bullying campaign” against her.

4. #ME TOO: Police in London have forwarded a sexual assault allegation against Harvey Weinstein to An Garda Síochána for investigation.

5. #DONE GOOD: Irish-founded payments firm Stripe has announced plans to open a new engineering hub in Dublin.