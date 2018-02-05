  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 5 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ballymun Sinn Féin councillor resigns citing 'orchestrated bullying campaign' in area

Noeleen Reilly said she first raised concerns with the party leadership four years ago.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 5 Feb 2018, 12:50 PM
3 hours ago 23,478 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3834336
Noeleen Reilly.
Image: Sam Boal
Noeleen Reilly.
Noeleen Reilly.
Image: Sam Boal

Updated at 1pm 

SINN FÉIN COUNCILLOR Noeleen Reilly says she is resigning from the party with immediate effect, citing a failure of the leadership to deal with a campaign of bullying against her.

The Ballymun-based councillor was suspended for six months by the Sinn Féin ard chomhairle at the weekend. Dessie Ellis, a TD for the area, was handed a ‘censure’ by the leadership board at the same meeting.

The two have been involved in a war of words for some months.

Reilly has said she will continue on as a councillor for the area, but the party is asking that she hand back the “Sinn Féin Dublin City Council seat”.

“I am resigning from Sinn Féin with immediate effect,” Reilly said in a statement this morning.

She said the decision of the ard chomhairle left her with little choice “as I could not remain in the party and defend myself”.

“I have been the victim of an orchestrated bullying campaign by a number of people in Dublin North West,” Reilly said.

She said she had first gone to party bosses to raise concerns over the alleged bullying in 2014, but that she had been ignored.

“I was always told to keep these matters internal and I did so for four years hoping that justice would take place at some time,” her statement said.

“I will be remaining as a councillor and will continue to work hard for the people of Dublin North West.

I want to wish all the good people in Sinn Féin the best in the future and thank you for your support over the years.

Disciplinary measures 

Party chairman Declan Kearney announced the disciplinary measures being taken against Ellis and Reilly in a statement on Saturday night.

A statement on behalf of Ellis, accepting the decision, was sent from the Sinn Féín press office a few minutes later.

“There have been ongoing issues within the Dublin North West Constituency,” Kearney said.

“These have been examined [by] Sinn Féin, and the Ard Chomhairle have made a number of recommendations.

“Following a complaint from a fellow councillor, Councillor Noeleen Reilly has been suspended from the party for 6 Months.

“With regard to complaints by Councillor Noeleen Reilly about comments in the media by Dessie Ellis, TD, he will be censured by the party.

As per our party constitution, the people concerned can appeal these recommendations.

Seanad referendum Dessie Ellis Source: Niall Carson

Ellis’s statement said:

“I accept the decision of the Ard Chomhairle, and I apologise for the comments I made in the media about Councillor Reilly.

I now want to move on to represent the people of Dublin North-West and to build the party locally.

Reilly’s statement was emailed from a personal account this morning.

Party’s response 

Asked to respond to this morning’s announcement by Reilly, the Sinn Féin press office sent a statement referencing the allegations against her made by another councillor in the area.

The party’s statement also requested that Reilly hand “the Sinn Féin Dublin City Council seat back to the party”.

Referencing one of Reilly’s specific allegations, Sinn Féin said the party had told the councillor on numerous occasions to report the alleged incident to An Garda Síochána.

Councillor Reilly has now been asked by TheJournal.ie if she wishes to provide a response to Sinn Féin’s latest response.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Brendan Howlin issued a statement this afternoon suggesting that the matter of the “feuding factions” in Dublin North West may be one for the gardaí to consider, rather than the Sinn Féin leadership.

64-year-old Ellis, formerly a Dublin City Councillor, spent 10 years in prison from 1983 for the possession of explosives. After two failed attempts to win a seat in the Dáil, he was elected at the 2011 election.

Ballymun representative Reilly has been a councillor for the party since 2014.

Read: Sinn Féin’s Northern policing spokesman filmed removing clamp from car with bolt cutters

Read: Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Online shopping is going to become a lot cheaper thanks to a new EU law
62,277  48
2
Three-year-old girl killed in Kildare car crash
52,510  29
3
My wife died 20 years ago and my son has autism, Alone has given me a friend
43,010  21
Fora
1
Dozens of developers are fighting to keep their lands off the vacant sites list
775  0
2
The Limerick billionaires behind Stripe are opening a Dublin engineering hub
438  0
3
What Nuritas is cooking up in its new Dublin lab next to the Lord Mayor's house
281  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Tottenham, Premier League
42,002  59
2
Eagles soar to Super Bowl as Patriots and Brady upset
39,567  32
3
Let our foolproof quiz decide who you should support in tonight's Super Bowl
37,860  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kylie Jenner announced the arrival of her baby girl and shared a lovely video of her pregnancy
18,276  7
2
An Irish hotel manager appeared on Take Me Out last night, and the thirst was real
16,522  0
3
Can You Name the Minor Boyfriends from Friends?
8,723  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ receive report of sexual assault accusation against Harvey Weinstein
Gardaí receive report of sexual assault accusation against Harvey Weinstein
Gardaí investigating sudden death of on-duty taxi driver on Sunday morning
Three-year-old girl killed in Kildare car crash
DUBLIN
Paul Simon to play his penultimate gig at Dublin's RDS this July
Paul Simon to play his penultimate gig at Dublin's RDS this July
Explainer: What is the National Planning Framework 2040?
Ballymun Sinn Féin councillor resigns citing 'orchestrated bullying campaign' in area
FRANCE
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
Powerhouse centre Aki cherishes special Six Nations debut for Ireland
IRELAND
Over one million people tuned in to see Irelandâs victory against France on Saturday
Over one million people tuned in to see Ireland’s victory against France on Saturday
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
Wonderful Welsh dominate our Six Nations Team of the Week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie