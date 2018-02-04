  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 4 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinn Féin's Northern policing spokesman filmed removing clamp from car with bolt cutters

Gerry Kelly found his car clamped on a Belfast street on Friday morning.

By Cianan Brennan Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 8:47 AM
6 hours ago 23,401 Views 173 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3833110

Gerry Kelly removes clamp from car Gerry Kelly Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

SINN FÉIN HAS responded after footage emerged of its Northern MLA Gerry Kelly apparently removing a clamp from his car in Belfast.

Kelly, who serves as the party’s policing spokesman for the North, was filmed from a number of angles removing the clamp from his front wheel on Friday morning.

A pair of bolt cutters appears to be visible on the ground beside the politician in the videos, which have been shared widely online.

2 A screengrab from one of the videos shared online, apparently showing Gerry Kelly removing a clamp from the front wheel of his car. A pair of boltcutters can be seen beside the car's wheel

Once the clamp is removed, Kelly is seen placing it against a nearby wall before driving away.

After footage of the incident emerged, the party responded with a statement.

“”Yesterday, Friday 2 February, Gerry Kelly MLA returned to his car after an early morning gym session to find that his car had been made immobile by a clamp just after 7.20am,” it said.

He removed the clamp from the front wheel. He left the device nearby and drove off to pre-arranged meetings.

“His solicitor is dealing with the matter and he will be making no further comment at this time,” the statement concludes.

The party’s president-elect Mary Lou McDonald reiterated earlier today that Kelly’s solicitor is dealing with the issue, adding she has “absolutely no idea or clue why Gerry has bolt cutters in his car”.

The incident has been met with opprobrium in Unionist circles, with TUV leader Jim Allister declaring the “flagrant breach of the law in removing a clamping device is something for which this pardon-swaggering MLA must not escape criminal liability”.

It’s understood that the matter has been reported to the PSNI by the relevant clamping company.

Kelly, a former high-profile IRA operative and political prisoner, has been a Sinn Féin MLA for Belfast North since 1998.

Feud

Yesterday was also an active time for the party in the South, with its Ard Chomhairle meeting to discuss an ongoing alleged feud that had developed between TD Dessie Ellis and local councillor Noeleen Reilly in the Dublin North West constituency.

In the aftermath of that meeting, a spokesperson stated that Reilly had been suspended from the party for six months, with Ellis set to face “censure” over the situation.

“There have been ongoing issues within the Dublin North West Constituency,” they said.

These have been examined by Sinn Féin, and the Ard Chomhairle have made a number of recommendations.

90414088_90414088 Dessie Ellis Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Following a complaint from a fellow councillor, Councillor Noeleen Reilly has been suspended from the party for six months. With regard to complaints by Councillor Noeleen Reilly about comments in the media by Dessie Ellis TD, he will be censured by the party.

“As per our party constitution, the people concerned can appeal these recommendations,” the statement concluded.

Ellis subsequently responded to that decision saying he ‘accepted’ it.

“I accept the decision of the Ard Chomhairle, and I apologise for the comments I made in the media about Councillor Reilly,” he said in a statement. ”I now want to move on to represent the people of Dublin North West and to build the party locally.”

Read: Amnesty boss says watchdog’s grant decision could prove ‘catastrophic’

Read: Nigel Farage is the main draw at conference today pushing for ‘Irexit’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (173)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I've had enough': A Galway GP has invoiced the ambulance service to highlight delays
81,395  63
2
Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?
52,306  223
3
'I dread registering my child because I can't put his other parent on the birth certificate'
50,131  69
Fora
1
Westport House's new boss plans to turn the iconic estate into a major concert venue
2,063  0
2
'You could be offered €100,000 - it's big money': Pubs reveal drinks firms' exclusive deals
739  0
3
How to manage a to-do list... so that you actually get stuff done
59  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Tipperary v Waterford, Mayo v Kerry - Saturday GAA
77,209  18
2
As it happened: France v Ireland, Six Nations
69,713  150
3
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
69,692  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Uma Thurman says Harvey Weinstein 'attacked' her multiple times at the start of her career
35,758  17
2
Showering at night vs showering in the morning: Which is the 'right' way?
9,149  3
3
TV3 did a 'rugby fashion guide' this morning ahead of the match and people are taking the piss
8,655  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Jockey tried to gouge out taxi driver's eye after 'some confusion' over fare
Rape trial: Woman asked if she 'watered down' her prior knowledge of rugby players
GARDAí
Whistleblowers left frustrated as 'massive backlog' delays investigation of white collar crime
Whistleblowers left frustrated as 'massive backlog' delays investigation of white collar crime
Man in his 70s dies in car crash
Justice Minister is 'extremely concerned' at reports that homicides weren't properly investigated
DUBLIN
Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone
Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone
Dublin Castle to reenact moment an Irish suffragette smashed its windows
Teen who left cyclist with hairline fracture after Dublin hit-and-run avoids jail
EU
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?
Poll: Are you comfortable with your flight details being shared with other countries?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie