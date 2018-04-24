  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 4:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,380 Views No Comments
Image: dezy via Shutterstock
Image: dezy via Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MISSING MONEY: Ulster Bank has said an account glitch which resulted in funds disappearing from customers’ accounts was the result of human error.

2. #COURT: A man who was sentenced to three years in prison in relation to an assault in a south Dublin bookmakers has had his conviction quashed.

3. #TORONTO: A man has been charged over an incident in Toronto yesterday in which 10 people died after a van was driven onto a busy path.

4. #SEXUAL OFFENCES: The Criminal Justice Board in Northern Ireland has commissioned an independent review of how serious sexual offence cases are handled.

5. #DEPORTATION: A trainee garda who is originally from outside the country has resigned after an investigation found he was involved in a sham marriage.

Hayley Halpin
