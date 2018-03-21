The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/MEzairi

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PHOENIX POPE: Pope Francis is set to celebrate Mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday, 26 August.

2. #RUGBY RAPE TRIAL: Stuart Olding’s barrister has said that his client is telling the truth ‘warts and all’.

3. #JOHN TIGHE: A father accused of murdering his infant son may be found guilt of manslaughter, his trial’s jury has been told.

4. #CRITICISM: Danny Healy Rae faced criticism for comments he had made about abortion in the case of fatal foetal abnormality in the Dáil.

5. #OF COURSE HE DID: Nigel Farage threw a load of dead fish into the River Thames in a protest against Theresa May’s ‘betrayal’ of UK fishermen.

