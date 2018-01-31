The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SHOOTING: Gardaí have issued an appeal for information into the shooting dead of 27-year-old Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneux in Dublin’s the North Strand. It’s believed one gunman carried out the attack.

2. #FEUD: Not far from the scene of last night’s shooting, the priest at the funeral of Derek Coakley Hutch spoke about the “pointless” devastation being brought on families.

3. #COURT: A student who claims she was raped by international rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding broke down today as she told of the moment she was pushed onto a bed and raped.

4. #BROADBAND PLAN: Eir plans to withdraw from the bidding for the National Broadband Plan, leaving a question mark hanging over the State’s rural broadband rollout with only one firm left in the running for the contract.

5. #DOUZE POINTS: The track isn’t out yet – but it’s been confirmed that singer-songwriter Ryan O’Shaughnessy will represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision.