Wednesday 3 January, 2018
ESB continues to work to restore power after 55,000 homes affected by Storm Eleanor

Met Éireann has issued three Status Orange wind warnings and two Status Yellow warnings.

By Cliodhna Russell Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 10:14 PM
8 hours ago 26,583 Views 27 Comments
ESB CREWS 758A7473_90527284 File Photo Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Update 10.13pm

AT LEAST 55,000 ESB customers are without power this evening as Storm Eleanor moves across the country.

ESB says its teams are aiming to restore power to as many customers as possible where it is safe to do so tonight and they will deploy again before first light tomorrow.

Fallen trees on overhead lines are responsible for most of the damage to the network.

Some of the worst affected counties are Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Galway, Cavan and Monaghan.

Lightning caused by the storm is also affected a number of areas in the south-west of Cork and Kerry.

In a statement ESB said: “Storm Eleanor has hit Ireland’s western shores this evening, bringing gusts in excess of 130km/h, with the storm continuing to track north-eastwards.

It is expected to clear the east coast by 10pm. As of 8:15 pm, approximately 55,000 electricity customers are without power, predominantly in counties Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Cavan and Monaghan.

Further damage to the electricity network can be expected in North Leinster as the storm tracks east.

Some 15,000 customers lost electricity supply in Mayo and ESB is also reporting large faults in Kingcourt in Cavan and Buncrana in Donegal.

ESB Networks says its initial estimate is that power will be restored to the Westport, Castlebar and Louisburgh areas in Mayo by 9pm, and to Buncrana, Donegal by 9.15pm.

There are a number of other power outages around Ireland and anyone who has lost supply is being asked to check powercheck.ie and notify ESB Networks if their area is not listed.

ESB says it is experiencing a large volume of calls and are asking customers to use the automated system on our 1850 number to get updates on estimated restoration times.

In a public safety message they added, “If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.”

Met Éireann has issued three Status Orange wind warnings and two Status Yellow warnings – one wind and one rainfall.

Two Status Orange wind warnings that are currently in affect are for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Leinster and Galway. They are due to stay valid until 10pm.

Another Status Orange wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry will then come into effect at 10pm and remain valid until 2pm tomorrow.

Read: Roads flood in Cork, Galway and Clare as Storm Eleanor hits Ireland>

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
