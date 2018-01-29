  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Five killed as gunmen storm Kabul military academy in IS-claimed attack

Five people were killed and ten wounded in what’s been the third major attack in the city in several days.

By AFP Monday 29 Jan 2018, 7:01 AM
4 hours ago 3,274 Views 10 Comments
Afghan security personnel cordon off the site of the attack on a military university in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Afghan security personnel cordon off the site of the attack on a military university in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.
Afghan security personnel cordon off the site of the attack on a military university in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

GUNMEN LAUNCHED A pre-dawn raid on a military compound in Kabul today, in an assault that caused multiple casualties and marked the third major attack in the city in recent days.

Defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said five soldiers were killed and 10 wounded in the assault claimed by the so-called Islamic State group via its propaganda arm Amaq.

“An Afghan army battalion has come under attack this morning. The attackers wanted to breach the battalion,” Waziri told AFP, adding the raid had ended.

Two bombers detonated themselves and two were killed by our forces and one was detained alive. The fighting is over but unfortunately we have five deaths and 10 wounded.

He said Afghan forces had seized a rocket, two Kalashinkovs, and a suicide vest from the attackers.

Officials said the attack was on an army battalion near the Marshal Fahim military academy where high-ranking officers are trained and which was initially identified as the target. An officer at the academy told AFP he could hear an explosion and gunfire.

AFGHANISTAN-KABUL-MILITARY UNIVERSITY-ATTACK A file photo of the military academy. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

The gunmen did not enter the heavily fortified compound, which is on the western outskirts of the city, an Afghan security source said.

Witnesses told AFP they heard several explosions and gunfire at around 5am (12.30am Irish time). Security forces have swarmed the area and blocked roads leading to it, but earlier an AFP reporter at the scene could also hear explosions.

In October a Taliban suicide bomber killed 15 Afghan army trainees as they travelled home from the Marshal Fahim academy.

Militants including the Taliban and IS have stepped up their attacks on beleaguered Afghan security forces in recent months, sapping morale already lowered by desertions and corruption.

Afghan troops have taken what the UN describes as “shocking” casualties since international forces pulled out at the end of 2014, though troop casualty figures are no longer released.

Kabul on edge

The latest raid comes days after a Taliban suicide attacker driving an explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of the capital, killing at least 103 people and wounding 235 in one of the worst bombings in the city in recent years.

The government has blamed Saturday’s lunchtime attack, which was followed by a national day of mourning in the war-weary country, on the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network, which Afghan and Western officials suspect of involvement in at least some of the recent attacks in the capital.

Monday’s ambush came as both Taliban and IS militants have escalated their attacks on Kabul, turning it into one of the deadliest places in Afghanistan for civilians.

On 20 January, Taliban fighters stormed Kabul’s landmark Intercontinental hotel and killed at least 25 people, the majority foreigners, in an ordeal lasting more than 12 hours.

But there is still confusion over the true toll from that attack with conflicting figures given by officials and Afghan media reporting higher numbers.

Kabul remains on high alert as the city braces for further attacks. Security warnings sent to foreigners in recent days said IS militants were planning to attack supermarkets, hotels and shops frequented by foreigners.

Several foreign organisations, including humanitarian groups, are reassessing their operations after a particularly deadly week in the country.

IS fighters also attacked Save the Children’s office in Afghanistan’s east on Wednesday that officials said killed five people and wounded another 26.

- © AFP, 2018

Read: ‘A massacre’: Ambulance bomb kills at least 90 people and wounds 151 in Kabul

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
