Watch: The Beast in the West - stunning Air Corps video taken over Galway

THE BEAST FROM the East seems to have finally punched itself out.

And for the most part the east of the country, particularly the south-east, took the brunt of the polar vortex’s fury.

That’s not to say there was no snow to be had in the west.

This stunning video taken by Air Corps 112 en route from Galway to Athlone, Co Westmeath, proves that beyond any shadow of a doubt.

Beautiful.