Most public transport gradually returning to normal - though Luas Green Line remains out of action

Updated 7.35pm

STORM EMMA IS rapidly moving into the rear view mirror and Met Éireann has slightly downgraded the snow-ice alert for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan from red to orange.

That doesn’t mean that public transport is running entirely as normal nor that roads are clear and safe. Far from it. Here is how things stand with transport around the country.

BUSES

Dublin Bus has resumed 37 services, but mostly on main roads, and with reduced frequency. These core routes will operate until last bus, or 11.30pm tonight.

The company plans to offer the same skeleton service tomorrow.

Customers are asked to check in on DublinBus.ie for more details after inspectors have been out along the routes.

“We are making every effort to increase the number of routes and level of service operating throughout the day and will update our website regularly,” a spokesperson said at midday.

Bus Éireann is particularly concerned about services in the southwest of the country where it says conditions are “very poor”.

This includes Limerick, Kerry, Tipperary and Clare. No services were in operation there before 10.30am and will be constantly under review.

The most recent update from the company was delivered at 6.30pm – many routes remain affected, particularly in the east and southeast, while all services running for the rest of the evening can be viewed here.

In the east, all Expressway services have been in operation since this afternoon. In the west, all Expressway services are scheduled to go ahead.

All Galway city bus services are operational, as are Athlone town services.

Some rural services in the west are being curtailed.

All Cork city services have been running since this morning, as are all Expressway and rural services in the south.

All Eurolines services operational today.

There is an extensive update on commercial bus operators here at Transport for Ireland.

Commuters on the Dundalk-Dublin corridor meanwhile will have all Matthews Bus services back operational from tomorrow.

TRAINS

The latest from Irish Rail:

Most services are now back up and running, with the DART in Dublin now operating in both directions.

Trains out of Dublin Heuston are running a half hour behind this evening.

The Luas Red Line is now operating between The Point and Red Cow. There is no service from Red Cow to Tallaght, or from Red Cow to Saggart. The frequency is every 30 minutes.

Luas Green Line service is not in operation today. You can check for updates here. Luas Park and Rides are all closed.

It’s not yet known whether or not the Green line will operate tomorrow. It is definitely out of action for the morning at least, as crews continue to try and clear the tracks of snow.

AIR

Cork Airport has reopened this afternoon. There may be delays however due to a backlog of cancelled services from this morning.

Dublin Airport says it is back in business this morning but that all customers should check with their airlines before travelling:

Shannon Airport is open, as is Knock Airport – again, customers need to check with their airlines to see if there has been any knock-on effect on a flight due to depart or arrive there.

Kerry Airport, in Farranfore, has now reopened.

Aer Lingus warned that its short-haul schedule would be disrupted with many early morning cancellations and that most of its services won’t begin again until 10am. You can check the status of your flight here.

Ryanair was also expecting disruption to its flights in and out of Dublin Airport and Cork Airport and is also asking customers to check in with the status of their flight here.

ROADS

Gardai are warning motorists not to make unnecessary journeys – the red alert has been lifted but many roads are still treacherous with snow and ice.

The AA outlines the worst of the roads on its website here. Kerry, Laois, Louth, Limerick, Tipperary, Westmeath, Carlow, Clare, Offaly, Waterford, Kilkenny, parts of Cork, Meath, Kildare, Wicklow and south and west Dublin are particularly treacherous.

Ferries

Multiple Irish Ferries services between Ireland and Britain and France have either been cancelled, or the sailings have been delayed due to the ongoing severe weather conditions.

More details are available here.

The same situation applies to Stena Line sailings. More information on those services can be found here.