Weather warning downgraded to Status Orange as risk of flooding increases

MET EIREANN HAS downgraded the Status Red snow and ice warning to orange for the first time in three days.

The orange warning is now in place for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

A yellow warning remains in place for Donegal and Connacht.

The national forecaster said that there will be some snow this morning but there will be widespread treacherous surfaces due to ice and lying snow.

Their online forecast read: “Rain will begin to spread from the south today and this will start the melting process with potential flooding. Updates will follow.”

While forecasters predict that the snowfall has stopped in most areas, they suspect that the Wicklow Mountains and northern parts of the country may experience some further accumulations of snow.

The forecast read: “Elsewhere any snow will turn to sleet and rain later this morning. In the afternoon the rain could turn heavy in the east and south, giving a risk of localised flooding due to melting snow.

“Temperatures will stay around freezing in northern parts but further south they will rise to values between 3 and 6 degrees this afternoon. Easterly winds will be moderate to fresh, but still strong along the east coast.”

Galways City Council and parts of Cork had braced themselves for flooding yesterday as high tide approached. However, the flood-prone areas escaped relatively unscathed. A statement from Cork County Council read: “With high tides, forecasted weather conditions and possible early thaw, there is a significant risk of flooding in the low lying areas of Skibbereen, Bantry, Clonakilty, Midleton and Youghal.”

