  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 10 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number of air quality monitoring stations to double around the country

Environment Minister Denis Naughten said the importance of air quality and the impacts it has on our health cannot be underestimated.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 6:10 AM
5 hours ago 3,362 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3788967
Image: Shutterstock/Nutthapat Matphongtavorn
Image: Shutterstock/Nutthapat Matphongtavorn

THE NUMBER OF air quality monitoring stations around Ireland is to double this year, according to Environment Minister Denis Naughten.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) manages air quality monitoring stations around the country, which assess the air quality in each county.

There are close to 60 monitoring stations at present, with some counties having more than one station.

The minister said the new stations will be linked to the internet which will give the public access to real-time air quality information.

“This will also help with our own pollen count projections that will benefit asthmatics at certain times of the year,” he said.

Overall, the Air Quality Index for Health map scores Ireland quite well on air quality, but while Ireland has passed EU air quality targets, it hasn’t met WHO, EEA or the Protection of Human Health levels of what’s deemed safe.

Naughten said the importance of air quality and the impacts it has on our health cannot be underestimated. He raised the issue before in 2016 when he spoke at a climate change conference stating that four people die from poor air quality every single day.

In a week where trolley figures are dominating the headlines, Naughten points out that one in every eight hospital beds is occupied by a patient with respiratory disease, and the figure is much higher during the winter months.

One in five children in Ireland have asthma, and it’s estimated that 440,000 people nationwide have chronic pulmonary disease.

The minister said it is important to try to prevent people from getting sick in the first place.

The more beds we provide in our hospitals, the more that will be filled. I am not suggesting that we curtail the number of beds but what I am saying is that we are not doing enough to prevent people from getting sick in the first place.
It is the health of the most vulnerable groups in society that is jeopardised the most by poor air quality.

Warmth and Wellbeing Scheme 

In addition, a pilot initiative called the Warmth and Wellbeing Scheme is running in Dublin, with a view to rolling it out nationwide.

It aims to measure the health and wellbeing impact of improving the energy efficiency in a home, with refurbishment. The scheme is open to children aged 12 and under and adults over 55 who are living with chronic respiratory conditions and in receipt of the Fuel Allowance or the One-Parent Family Payment.

“Those who have availed of the scheme are reporting that they’re using less antibiotics, feeling warmer overall and the air in their homes is fresher. The anecdotal evidence is also showing that those who benefited from the scheme are attending A&E less and are also less likely to be admitted to hospital,” said the minister.

Naughten said the roll out of more initiatives should hopefully have a knock-on impact on hospital admissions and overcrowding in the future.

Read: China took 95% of Ireland’s plastic waste – but now it’s changed its mind and we’re in trouble>

Read: Coveney to meet Benjamin Netanyahu for first time since objection to Jerusalem as Israeli capital>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
65,355  39
2
Mary Harney named chancellor of UL
65,067  139
3
TV3 'Virgin' rebrand confirmed at station's spring schedule launch
54,915  82
Fora
1
A European investment fund has bought the site of Dublin's future tallest office block
937  0
2
'Setting up a craft brewery in 1996 didn't seem like a major risk. Looking back, it definitely was'
237  0
3
The Central Bank wants to criminalise 'reckless' behaviour by bankers
124  0
The42
1
Ex-Donegal boss McGuinness leaves Chinese role and hints at 'new chapter in Europe'
39,430  32
2
Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
28,415  12
3
Racing confirm signing of Zebo ahead of crucial European showdown with Munster
26,126  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
11 of the most obnoxious lines from First Dates Ireland, so far
7,170  4
2
9 of the most interesting shows from TV3′s new spring schedule
5,728  6
3
Liam Neeson was a typical da when talking about his Kindle on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert
5,384  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Mary Lou says Kingsmill video hasn't damaged Sinn FÃ©in's credibility
Mary Lou says Kingsmill video hasn't damaged Sinn Féin's credibility
One year on from Stormont collapse, there's still no sign of a deal
Conservative MP Karen Bradley named as new Northern Ireland secretary
GARDAí
Post-mortem to be carried out after woman's body found in Donegal
Post-mortem to be carried out after woman's body found in Donegal
Gardaí appeal for footage of car involved in serious collision after burglary
Murder investigation launched after man found stabbed to death in Limerick
DUBLIN
Firefighters battle giant blaze at Dublin metal plant
Firefighters battle giant blaze at Dublin metal plant
Ryanair offers its Dublin pilots a pay rise after it agrees to recognise unions
'If we do nothing, the city will grind to a halt' - Plans for College Green expected within weeks
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you think Oprah Winfrey would be a good US presidential candidate?
Poll: Do you think Oprah Winfrey would be a good US presidential candidate?
Poll: Should it be mandatory for health professionals to get the flu jab?
Poll: Do you have more disposable income than five years ago?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie