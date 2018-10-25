Poll: Do you book accommodation on platforms like Airbnb?

HOME-SHARING ON platforms such as Airbnb will only be allowed where it is a person’s primary residence, under strict new laws to be confirmed by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy today.

The new short-term let regulations, kicking in on 1 June 2019 and seen by TheJournal.ie, will operate on a ‘one host, one home’ model in areas of the country where there is deemed to be a high housing demand.

Platforms like Airbnb have become hugely popular globally in recent years, with many people opting to stay in someone’s home rather than a hotel or hostel.

However, there have long been calls for home-sharing to be regulated in Ireland, as it is in many other places, particularly in light of the housing crisis here.

