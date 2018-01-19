Aldi banning sale of energy drinks to under 16s

ALDI IS TO restrict the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to anyone under 16 years of age, making it the first retailer in Ireland to introduce this measure.

Customers buying soft drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre will be asked to prove their age from 1 March 2018 in Aldi’s 130 Irish stores.

All of Aldi’s caffeinated energy drink products will be subject to the age-check.

Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland, said: “We are introducing this age restriction in response to growing concern about the consumption of energy drinks among young people.”

A previous report by Safe Food examining the health effects of stimulant drinks welcomed changes to labelling regulations requiring drink products with caffeine contents greater than 150 mg per litre to be labelled ‘high caffeine content’ and the amount of caffeine present be given.

The report also recommended that stimulant drinks should be labelled with an indication they are unsuitable for children under 16 years of age, pregnant women and individuals sensitive to caffeine.