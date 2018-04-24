  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Father of British toddler Alfie Evans says doctors are 'gobsmacked' he's surviving without life support

The terminally ill 23-month-old has been off life support for nine hours.

By Associated Press Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 10:54 AM
32 minutes ago 4,210 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3975057
An image uploaded to Facebook this morning by Alfie Evans' mother Kate James.
Image: Facebook/AlfiesArmy
An image uploaded to Facebook this morning by Alfie Evans' mother Kate James.
An image uploaded to Facebook this morning by Alfie Evans' mother Kate James.
Image: Facebook/AlfiesArmy

THE FATHER OF a terminally ill British toddler said the child is surviving after being taken off life support, surprising doctors who had argued he should be allowed to die.

Speaking this morning, Tom Evans says his 23-month-old son, Alfie, has survived for nine hours with no assistance, and that doctors are now providing oxygen and hydration.

“He’s now on oxygen,” Evans said. “It’s not changing his breathing but it’s oxygenating his body.”

“It’s nine hours Alfie’s been breathing for, he’s still breathing now. It’s come to a point where his mam is sleeping next to him, she feels comfortable with him. We did check his sats (oxygen saturation) and his sats aren’t the best, they are sitting below 70,” Evans told reporters.

He’s been doing this for nine hours, the doctors are gobsmacked and I do believe he will need some form of life support in the next couple of hours. I’m over the moon for the fact that my conscience, my faith, my belief all went into Alfie and boom, he’s paid me back.

Alfie is in a “semi-vegetative state” as a result of a degenerative neurological condition doctors have been unable to identify. He was taken off life support after a series of court rulings backed doctors who said further treatment was futile.

Alfie’s parents, Evans, 21, and Kate James, 20, want to take him to the Vatican’s Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital. Doctors at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital believe that would not be in the toddler’s best interests, and British courts have agreed.

The case has drawn the attention of Pope Francis, who during a Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square this month offered prayers for Alfie and others who are suffering from serious infirmities.

Francis has made appeals for the boy to be kept alive, saying only God can decide who dies.

The hospital said it would not be issuing updates on the child’s condition.

“This is our normal and agreed practice with all our patients,” the hospital said in a statement.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy

