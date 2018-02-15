  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Muslim spokesperson apologises for saying it's acceptable for girls to undergo FGM

“I condemn FGM in the strongest terms.”

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 5:30 PM
5 hours ago 12,062 Views 80 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3854030
Dr Ali Selim
Image: TV3 player
Dr Ali Selim
Dr Ali Selim
Image: TV3 player

DR ALI SELIM, a leading figure in the Irish Muslim community, has apologised for his comments last week in which he claimed female genital mutilation is acceptable in some cases.

Last week, Selim told Prime Time that if a parent wants their daughter to undergo female genital mutilation (FGM), then they should seek the advice of their doctors as it can be necessary for medical reasons.

“We see female circumcision in the same way we see male circumcision. It might be needed for one person and not another, and it has to be done by a doctor and practised in a safe environment,” Selim said last Thursday.

Since then, Selim’s comments have come under sharp criticism from various quarters, with healthcare professionals, family organisations, and activists campaigning against the FGM culture refuting his claims.

Last night, Selim spoke on TV3′s Pat Kenny Show to clarify his comments.

“I condemn FGM in the strongest terms. I admit that I caused confusion based on my misunderstanding of the term [circumcision] and I do apologise for this,” Selim said.

“I’m not a medical doctor. I’m not a native speaker of English either. My English is really good but definitely sometimes it lets me down,” he said.

He told Kenny that he was out of his comfort zone and “misunderstood the terms as medical experts would use them”.

FGM has no religious foundation. It is a cultural practice practiced by Muslims and non-Muslims in the past and until today’s time. I definitely support the ban of that.

The Irish College of General Practitioners and other medical organisations have clarified that there is no medical reason for FGM and it should never be done. The World Health Organisation has also condemned the “medicalisation” of FGM.

Backlash

Selim is an Arabic lecturer at Trinity College Dublin. Since his remarks last week, there has been a significant amount of backlash from the student population and the university said it would provide students with an alternative lecturer than Selim if they wished.

Reacting to this, Selim said: “I think Trinity College is run by very wise people and I think they will take the right decisions in the best interests of our students and anything in the best interests of our students I support.”

Selim also confirmed that he would not be resigning as spokesperson for the Islamic Cultural Centre.

Earlier this week, the Islamic Centre of Ireland (ICI) issued a fatwa to unequivocally condemn female genital mutilation.

The fatwa – which is a ruling on a given topic based on interpretation of the sources of Islamic law – was signed by the head imam of the ICI Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri.

He said that FGM in all its forms is “religiously impermissible and sinful”.

Selim address the issuing of the fatwa on the talk show last night.

Speaking to Kenny, he said: “My understanding of fatwa is an Islamic rule issued by an Islamic scholar and Muslim scholars if they issue a fatwa we have to ask questions about that. Are they qualified to issue a fatwa and their qualification means they have to be qualified, ie. have a degree in Islam.”

When asked if he would issue a fatwa against FGM as Dr Al-Qadri has done, Selim said:

“I see it as an un-Islamic practice and I condemn it.”

On the public reaction to his comments, Selim said: “I do not release the Irish media to contributing to a large extent of this misunderstanding… Thousands of articles [sic] have been written so far but I was only contacted by three journalists, three people only spoke to me and asked for clarification.”

Read: Muslim spokesman criticised for saying it’s acceptable for girls to undergo FGM

More: ‘Harmful and sinful’: Islamic Centre of Ireland issues fatwa against female genital mutilation

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (80)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Former student (19) charged with premeditated murder after 17 killed in Florida school shooting
126,994  234
2
Have you seen Joanne Lee? She was last seen in Dublin yesterday
117,906  49
3
Which county in Ireland has the most pubs per person?
90,042  75
Fora
1
'We're not at all satisfied': It's crunch time for Norwegian after multimillion-euro losses
1,005  0
2
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
958  0
3
Rural pubs need to be raking in at least €8,000 a week to keep the doors open
693  0
The42
1
'Great for Wexford football' - ex-Irish striker Doyle to get involved in GAA with county's U20 side
18,363  8
2
King Con - O'Callaghan and McCarthy help UCD claim victory after marathon Sigerson Cup semi-final
16,260  3
3
'A lot of people don't like me on the pitch but I'm probably not a bad fella off it'
16,165  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
Everyone is making the same mean joke about Kanye's Instagram comeback
10,504  0
2
Early polling of anonymous voters indicates bad news for Saoirse and Lady Bird
6,350  4
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
5,222  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious
Gardaí treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious
GSOC notified after man (20s) dies in Wexford road crash
Gardaí renew appeal for 89-year-old Wexford man missing since early January
DUBLIN
This little Dublin lad's extremely sweet Valentine's gesture is going viral
This little Dublin lad's extremely sweet Valentine's gesture is going viral
Man (21) who threatened cafe staff with a syringe during robbery jailed for three years
Have you heard about the hungry tree in Dublin 7?
COURT
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Mother charged with assault of daughter (3) who died this week
Two men jailed in first trial linked to 2015 Paris attacks

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie