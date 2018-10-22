This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) still questioned over Amanda Carroll killing as community expresses 'shock and sadness'

The 33 year-old mother-of-two was discovered by a family member in her home yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 22 Oct 2018, 4:34 PM
14 minutes ago 1,602 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4299176
Gardaí are set to launch a murder probe following the discovery of the body of Amanda Carroll at a house in north Dublin.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Gardaí are set to launch a murder probe following the discovery of the body of Amanda Carroll at a house in north Dublin.
Gardaí are set to launch a murder probe following the discovery of the body of Amanda Carroll at a house in north Dublin.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are continuing to question a man in his 30s this evening over the killing of Amanda Carroll.

The 33 year-old mother-of-two was discovered by a family member in her home in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, on Sunday.

A man his mid-thirties was arrested in relation to the investigation last night and detained at Mountjoy Garda station, where he is still being questioned by gardaí.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is among those to have paid tribute to Carroll, while she also expressed the devastation felt by the local community.

“Shock and sadness in Cabra today at the death of Amanda Carroll,” she tweeted. “Everyone thinking of her children and wider family. A nightmare.”

Other tributes were paid to Carroll on social media, with people sending their condolences to her children and her extended family and friends.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    53,656  0
    2
    		86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    46,178  83
    3
    		'My mates used to slag Travellers. Soon I realised it was me they were slagging, because I came from that.'
    43,240  54
    Fora
    1
    		For the first time in seven years, fewer French tourists are planning a trip to Ireland
    311  0
    2
    		'Don't believe everything you read' – Ryanair is bullish in the face of strikes and profit slips
    92  0
    3
    		Icelandic low-cost carrier Wow Air has confirmed its third Dublin-Canada connection
    48  0
    The42
    1
    		Geaney grabs hat-trick while Clifford is sent-off on contrasting day for Kerry forwards
    39,752  23
    2
    		Leinster brought back down to earth with narrow defeat to thrilling Toulouse
    39,606  95
    3
    		'He was prouder that I played for England than he was flying over Buckingham Palace during World War II'
    34,081  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pete Davidson is regretting the tattoos he got in tribute to Ariana Grande... it's The Dredge
    5,142  1
    2
    		How to dress like a French woman this autumn
    5,131  1
    3
    		We tested out some Carter Beauty makeup products to see if they're any use
    4,343  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Brian Rattigan pleads guilty to Declan Gavin manslaughter and apologises to victim's family
    Brian Rattigan pleads guilty to Declan Gavin manslaughter and apologises to victim's family
    86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears
    GARDAí
    'They say time is a great healer, but it's not': Gun victim's family appeal for information about his shooting
    'They say time is a great healer, but it's not': Gun victim's family appeal for information about his shooting
    Man who was passenger in 4x4 killed after vehicle hits ditch in Co Wicklow
    Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    DUBLIN
    Bus Ãireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    As College Green plaza comes to a shuddering halt, we must ask why we can't put ideas into action
    Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie