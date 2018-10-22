Man (30s) still questioned over Amanda Carroll killing as community expresses 'shock and sadness'

Gardaí are set to launch a murder probe following the discovery of the body of Amanda Carroll at a house in north Dublin.

Gardaí are set to launch a murder probe following the discovery of the body of Amanda Carroll at a house in north Dublin.

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are continuing to question a man in his 30s this evening over the killing of Amanda Carroll.

The 33 year-old mother-of-two was discovered by a family member in her home in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, on Sunday.

A man his mid-thirties was arrested in relation to the investigation last night and detained at Mountjoy Garda station, where he is still being questioned by gardaí.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is among those to have paid tribute to Carroll, while she also expressed the devastation felt by the local community.

“Shock and sadness in Cabra today at the death of Amanda Carroll,” she tweeted. “Everyone thinking of her children and wider family. A nightmare.”

Other tributes were paid to Carroll on social media, with people sending their condolences to her children and her extended family and friends.