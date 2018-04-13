  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 13 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears

“It needs to be boss man to boss man.”

By Sarah Jane Murphy Friday 13 Apr 2018, 8:17 PM
44 minutes ago 2,443 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3957535
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A JURY HAS heard that senior bankers in Irish Life and Permanent were “scared shitless” as transactions were carried out with Anglo Irish Bank in September 2008.

Former Head of liquidity at ILP, Paul Kane, told a colleague “the boys are scared stiff”, adding: “It’s not the way to do business. You scratch my back and I scratch yours.”

Today, Mr Kane continued his evidence on day 54 of David Drumm’s conspiracy to defraud trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Drumm (51), former CEO of Anglo, accepts that multi-million euro transactions took place in between Anglo and Irish Life & Permanent (ILP) in 2008, but disputes they were fraudulent or dishonest.

Mr Kane told the jury that he had personally carried out and supervised the €7.2bn transactions between the two banks from beginning to end.

The jury listened to phone calls recorded on Mr Kane’s line between him and David Gantley, former head of treasury at ILP.

Mr Gantley told Mr Kane about a meeting with Denis Casey and Peter Fitzpatrick, who the jury have heard were number one and number two in command at ILP.

“I just had a session with Denis and Peter. The boys are scared shitless…Actually more Denis to be honest with you,” Mr Gantly said.

Mr Kane replied that Mr Casey and Mr Fitzpatrick weren’t scared shitless last week when “we borrowed €820m”.

“I fucking pointed the same fucking thing out,” Mr Gantley said.

“It’s not the way to do business. You scratch my back and I’ll scratch your back,” Mr Kane replied.

“Boss man”

Mr Gantley said he believed, “These guys are getting scared stiff, in the scale of things” adding, “It needs to be boss man to boss man.”

Paul O’Higgins SC, prosecuting, asked Mr Kane what the two men were discussing during the phone call.

The witness said that on the day in question, Anglo were disappointed they hadn’t been granted a credit limit by ILP.

He said that days previously, Anglo had increased ILP’s limit to €820m and said there was disappointment that the favour couldn’t be returned.

During cross-examination, the witness agreed with Lorcan Staines BL, defending, that though each individual transaction between Anglo and ILP in 2008 may have only benefitted one side, the reality was that both benefitted from the reciprocal arrangement.

“Absolutely, this was the green jersey agenda,” Mr Kane said.

Mr Drumm (51) of Skerries, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with former bank officials Denis Casey, William McAteer, John Bowe and others to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo Irish Bank by “dishonestly” creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2 billion larger than they were.

The bank’s former CEO has also pleaded not guilty to false accounting on December 3, 2008, by furnishing information to the market that Anglo’s 2008 deposits were €7.2 billion larger than they were.

The trial has now entered its eleventh week and continues before Judge Karen O’Connor and a jury.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sarah Jane Murphy

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Search called off for woman who fell from cruise ship off the coast of Australia
63,435  29
2
Are we about to see the opening shots of a third world war? Hopefully cool heads will prevail
46,015  119
3
Gardaí concerned for well being of woman missing since Monday
41,789  4
Fora
1
One of the world’s biggest consultant firms is telling Irish businesses to prepare for a hard Brexit
373  0
2
Why LinkedIn hides sweets from its staff... and other tips for looking after workers
295  0
3
'I sold my business for €14m, but the retirement plans didn't work out. I needed a new job quickly'
208  0
The42
1
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
39,871  88
2
No Connolly in starting team as St Vincent's begin Dublin senior title defence
27,591  45
3
'There are 37 countries in the Commonwealth where it’s currently illegal to be who I am'
22,061  4
DailyEdge
1
13 hugely important facts all superstitious people need to know about Friday the 13th
20,107  2
2
Skin Deep: Do face masks actually work or are we just kidding ourselves?
5,899  2
3
Here's why everyone's on about boycotting Deciem and The Ordinary
4,557  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Tear gas and black smoke: Protesters are burning Israeli flags in Gaza
Tear gas and black smoke: Protesters are burning Israeli flags in Gaza
Dublin Lord Mayor signs document saying he will not enter Israel again without government permission
Israeli authorities accuse Lord Mayor of waging 'campaign of hatred' against Israel
PALESTINE
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
Israel's military investigating after video shows soldiers laughing after shooting Palestinian
16-year-old Palestinian boy shot dead as Gaza border protests continue
COURTS
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
Man jailed for four years for string of robberies, including stealing schoolgirl's phone
GARDAí
One dead in 'serious incident' at Rosslare Europort
One dead in 'serious incident' at Rosslare Europort
Man found with serious injuries in Tallaght park pronounced dead
Body found during search for swimmer in Galway

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie