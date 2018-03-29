Gardaí issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary

GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY have issued a warning to the public after a batch of medicines were stolen during a burglary last weekend.

The burglary took place in the Thurles area last Saturday 24 March and a number of animal sedatives were stolen.

Investigating gardaí are warning that these sedatives are harmful if used for human consumption.

Examples of the stolen products are Dolethal, Euthanimal and Chanazine.



Anyone with information in relation to the burglary or who may have come across these products is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.