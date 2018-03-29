Protesters gather around the country over treatment of women in criminal justice system

A LARGE CROWD has gathered at the Spire in Dublin to protest the treatment of women in the criminal justice system following yesterday’s Belfast rape trial verdict.

That's the crowd now at the #IBelieveHer rally. It's stopped raining also. pic.twitter.com/QZeDOm6aNs — Cormac Fitzgerald (@Cormfitz) March 29, 2018

People are using chalk to draw the #IBelieveHer statement that has been used widely in social media following the verdict.

Similar demonstrations are taking place across the country.

Large crowd gathered for the rally. Similar demonstrations happening in other countries also pic.twitter.com/Fqggquuf6B — Cormac Fitzgerald (@Cormfitz) March 29, 2018

The crowd in Dublin chanted, “We stand with her” and other chants, such as:

Wherever we are, wherever we go, yes means yes, no means no.

Speaking at the protest in Dublin Elaine from Malahide said:

If you don’t run away screaming it doesn’t mean you’ve consented. Consent is actively given, if you haven’t actively given consent – you haven’t consented.

Solidarity-PBP TD Bríd Smith says the turnout represents an anger women in Ireland are feeling over issues of consent and their bodies.

Gardaí said the road is not closed off, but motorists should expect delays.

Solidarity-PBP TD Ruth Coppinger announced a protest for 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

Demonstrations were also held in Cork and Limerick.