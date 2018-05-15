Appeal as 14-year-old missing from Kildare home

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Kildare.

Anastasia Kriegel was last seen at her home in Leixlip at 5pm yesterday.

The 14-year-old is described as 5’8″ in height with black shoulder length hair, sallow skin and of slim build.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing, black bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station at (01) 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.