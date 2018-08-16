This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 16 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin has died aged 76

The singer had pancreatic cancer.

By Associated Press Thursday 16 Aug 2018, 3:05 PM
13 minutes ago 8,676 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4184856

Aretha Franklin in concert - New York Source: EMPICS Entertainment

ARETHA FRANKLIN, THE undisputed Queen of Soul who sang with matchless style on such classics as Think, I Say a Little Prayer and her signature song, Respect, and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, has died at age 76 from advance pancreatic cancer.

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn said through a family statement that Franklin passed Thursday at 9.50am at her home in Detroit.

The statement said:

Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute [in Detroit].

The family added:

In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.

Source: BuddyTravelr/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Body of missing Dublin man found
    59,200  11
    2
    		American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    45,351  0
    3
    		An Post wants to move out of its 'dilapidated' GPO offices as part of a major shake-up
    19,334  45
    Fora
    1
    		Irish food-ordering startup Flipdish has scooped up a Dutch firm to enter the European market
    321  0
    2
    		This Dublin business travel firm has nabbed millions to conquer Europe
    95  0
    3
    		An Post wants to move out of its 'dilapidated' GPO offices as part of a major shake-up
    661  0
    The42
    1
    		England out-half Cipriani fined after pleading guilty to common assault
    4,472  9
    2
    		Germany U21 international completes €37 million move to PSG
    3,731  1
    3
    		'Ireland’s Greatest Sportsperson' and Katie Taylor doc among the sporting highlights of RTÉ's upcoming schdedule
    3,057  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dermot Bannon's sold his gaff in Drumcondra for a very tidy sum
    7,865  0
    2
    		9 candid tidbits we learnt when Jennifer Lawrence interviewed Emma Stone
    5,576  0
    3
    		Lena Dunham shared intimate photos to mark the anniversary of her hysterectomy
    6,967  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    DUBLIN
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    COURT
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    HOUSING
    Family who spent night in garda station offered three-bedroom apartment on trial basis
    Family who spent night in garda station offered three-bedroom apartment on trial basis
    New Zealand passes law banning sales of homes to most foreigners
    Just 8% of rental properties are available within rent support limits
    PHOENIX PARK
    With over a week to go, Dublin-bound train tickets for the day of the Pope's mass are nearly sold out
    With over a week to go, Dublin-bound train tickets for the day of the Pope's mass are nearly sold out
    HSE emergency chief: 'We're not saying there will be deaths but we're planning for that eventuality'
    The Papal Cross, the Claddagh ring and 3,000 singers: Behind-the-scenes as the Phoenix Park gets ready for Pope Francis

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie