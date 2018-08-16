Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin has died aged 76

Source: EMPICS Entertainment

ARETHA FRANKLIN, THE undisputed Queen of Soul who sang with matchless style on such classics as Think, I Say a Little Prayer and her signature song, Respect, and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, has died at age 76 from advance pancreatic cancer.

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn said through a family statement that Franklin passed Thursday at 9.50am at her home in Detroit.

The statement said:

Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute [in Detroit].

The family added: