Five men arrested after masked men rob post office

FIVE MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí after masked men robbed a post office in Co Waterford.

Gardaí in the county are investigating an armed robbery at the post office in Cleaboy this morning. At approximately 11.10am they said three masked men entered the post office before threatening staff and demanding money.

One of the males was armed with a sawn off shotgun.

The three men left the scene with a sum of money and made their getaway in a car. A car was found burnt out a short time later.

In a follow-up search, five men were arrested in connection with this investigation. They are currently detained at Waterford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The scene is currently preserved and investigations are continuing.