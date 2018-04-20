Police investigating after robbers try and fail on two occasions to steal ATMs in early hours

POLICE IN THE North are appealing for information after a burglary on the Lurgan Road in Aghalee, Co Antrim, in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 4am, entry was forced into the premises of a shop and a substantial amount of cash removed from it.

During the robbery, however, the raiders were unsuccessful in removing an ATM from the shop.

Less than an hour later, there was another unsuccessful attempt to remove an ATM from a shop in the Tully Road area of Crumlin, roughly 12 kilometres away.

Detective Inspector Wallace urged anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area of Aghalee or surrounding areas to get in touch with Lisburn Police Station.