Texas parcel bombings: US media report that suspect has been killed

US MEDIA IS reporting that a person suspected of involvement in a series of fatal bombings in Texas has been killed after a shooting incident with police.

Local TV news network KVUE-TV has said that the Austin Police Department and the FBI were arresting an individual when a device was detonated and shots were fired.

Police have confirmed that they were involved in a shooting incident and that a media briefing is taking place but did not immediately confirm a connection to the bombings.

The Austin Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of N. Interstate 35. There have been multiple reports of heavy police activity in the area.

APD is working an Officer Involved Shooting in the 1700 block of N. IH-35. Media staging area will be at the Sherwin Williams Paint, 3321 N. IH-35. APD PIO will be en-route. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

Investigators have been pursuing a suspected serial bomber in Austin since the first explosion on 2 March 2 when 39-year old man was killed.

A 17-year-old boy was killed and two women were injured in two separate blasts on 12 March 12.

On Sunday, two men — ages 22 and 23 — were injured in a blast triggered by a tripwire.

On Tuesday, there was another explosion at a FedEx distribution centre that did not cause any serious injury but saw one worker hospitalised with ringing in her ears.

Speaking about the bombings last night, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said there was “no apparent nexus to terrorism at this time”.