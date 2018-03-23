'Wonderful, vibrant and valued': Two women killed in Ballinasloe crash named locally

Deirdre Kilmartin (left) and Maureen Dooley (right) died in the crash. Source: Facebook

THE TWO WOMEN in their 50s who died yesterday after being hit by a car in Ballinasloe have been named locally.

Maureen Dooley and Deirdre Kilmartin were both from the area, and the community is said to be reeling from the incident.

The pair were fatally injured when they were struck by a car which had collided with a second car.

Paying tribute to the women, chairman of Ballinasloe GAA Seamus Duffy described them as “two of the most wonderful, vibrant and valued members of our community”.

He said: “The grief that is felt is palpable by all. We wish to thank the gardaí, paramedics and all those who assisted at the scene of this horrific accident.

This tragedy has caused widespread sadness and we ask you to keep in your prayers, the families, the friends, the students, the colleagues and all those who are suffering at this inconsolable time.

Duffy added that all GAA activities and matches involving the team have been suspended, and urged people to respect the privacy of their families at this time.

Station Road, where the incident occurred, remained closed this morning and afternoon, while gardaí continue to examine the scene.