Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Eight fire engines at scene of large-scale blaze at hotel in north Dublin city

Roads are closed in the area as emergency services deal with the blaze.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 8:13 PM
1 hour ago 51,609 Views 52 Comments
5 Source: Twitter/John Sheridan

AT LEAST eight fire engines from Dublin Fire Brigade are currently dealing with a fire on the top floor of a building in Ballymun on the northside of Dublin city.

The building in question is the Metro Hotel at Santry Cross. Authorities first became aware of the blaze shortly after 8pm.

Road closures are in place as emergency services continue to deal with the situation. It’s understood that traffic in the area is currently at a standstill and that drivers should use alternate routes if possible.

Local councillor Noeleen Reilly, who is nearby, said that the blaze appears to be across several floors of the complex.

20180321_213307 Source: TheJournal.ie/Daragh Brophy

The complex includes apartments in addition to the hotel, she said – adding that it wasn’t clear whether it was the apartments or the hotel that was on fire.

Tweet by @Nikki Hayes Source: Nikki Hayes/Twitter

It’s understood that the building had been evacuated, however this has yet to be confirmed by the emergency services.

It had been suggested that the building was at one time used to house homeless families in the Dublin area – however it has since emerged that no homeless persons have stayed at the Metro for at least the last 12 months.

Anthony Flynn, CEO of Inner City Housing Homeless (ICHH) is at the scene.

“The situation is that the top seven floors of the hotel are currently on fire,” he said.

Dublin Fire Brigade are on the scene, and it looks like the whole hotel is going up at the moment.

It’s not yet clear what may have caused the fire.

More as we get it…

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
