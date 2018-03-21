Eight fire engines at scene of large-scale blaze at hotel in north Dublin city

Source: Twitter/John Sheridan

AT LEAST eight fire engines from Dublin Fire Brigade are currently dealing with a fire on the top floor of a building in Ballymun on the northside of Dublin city.

The building in question is the Metro Hotel at Santry Cross. Authorities first became aware of the blaze shortly after 8pm.

Just rang the Dublin Fire Brigade about the Metro Hotel. They have a number of units on the way. Hope to goad everyone is safe. — Cllr Noeleen Reilly (@NoeleenReilly) March 21, 2018 Source: Cllr Noeleen Reilly /Twitter

Road closures are in place as emergency services continue to deal with the situation. It’s understood that traffic in the area is currently at a standstill and that drivers should use alternate routes if possible.

Local councillor Noeleen Reilly, who is nearby, said that the blaze appears to be across several floors of the complex.

Source: TheJournal.ie/Daragh Brophy

The complex includes apartments in addition to the hotel, she said – adding that it wasn’t clear whether it was the apartments or the hotel that was on fire.

Source: Nikki Hayes/Twitter

Dublin Traffic - Diversions in place at Santry Cross, Ballymun Road due to an incident. Fire services are currently dealing with a building on fire, Gardaí are at scene. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 21, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

It’s understood that the building had been evacuated, however this has yet to be confirmed by the emergency services.

It had been suggested that the building was at one time used to house homeless families in the Dublin area – however it has since emerged that no homeless persons have stayed at the Metro for at least the last 12 months.

Anthony Flynn, CEO of Inner City Housing Homeless (ICHH) is at the scene.

“The situation is that the top seven floors of the hotel are currently on fire,” he said.

Dublin Fire Brigade are on the scene, and it looks like the whole hotel is going up at the moment.

It’s not yet clear what may have caused the fire.

More as we get it…