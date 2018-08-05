This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Sunday 5 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tear gas fired at Bangladesh protesters during huge protest over teen deaths

There has been over a week of unrest following the deaths of the teens, who were killed by a speeding bus.

By AFP Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,460 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4166321
BANGLADESH-DHAKA-STUDENTS-PROTESTStudents demonstrating for road safety run when chased by anti-riot policemen in Dhaka,Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

BANGLADESH PRIME MINISTER Sheikh Hasina urged students to go home today as police fired tear gas at teenage protesters during an eighth day of unprecedented demonstrations over road safety which have paralysed parts of Dhaka.

Students in their tens of thousands have brought parts of the capital to a standstill since two teenagers were killed by a speeding bus.

The unrest quickly spread beyond the capital and authorities have shut down mobile internet services across swathes of the country, officials and local media said.

Violent

Yesterday the protests took a violent turn in Dhaka’s Jigatala neighbourhood, with more than 100 people injured as police fired rubber bullets at demonstrators.

BANGLADESH-DHAKA-STUDENTS-PROTESTAnti-riot policemen stand guardSource: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A car carrying US ambassador Marcia Bernicat was also attacked by “armed men” but she escaped unscathed, the embassy said.

The violence continued Sunday with police firing tear gas into a large crowd marching toward an office of the ruling Awami League party, an AFP correspondent said.

Dozens of protesters were attacked by people alleged to be ruling party activists, some armed with machetes, in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi neighbourhood.

Twelve were treated at Dhaka Medical Colleague Hospital, police inspector Bacchu Mia told AFP.

A photographer for an international news organisation was among those beaten.

The United Nations said it was worried for the safety of the children and young people caught up in the protests.

“We are deeply concerned about the reports of violence and call on all for calm,” the UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo said.

The concerns expressed by youth about road safety are legitimate and a solution is needed for a mega city like Dhakat.

Hasina warned today that a “third party” could sabotage the protests and put the safety of demonstrators at risk.

“That’s why I request all guardians and parents to keep their children at home. Whatever they have done is enough,” the prime minister said from her office.

‘We want justice’

Hasina’s warning came as protesters marched towards the scene of yesterday’s clashes chanting: “We want justice!”

Police denied they fired rubber bullets or tear gas at the protesters. However hospital staff said dozens of people had been injured, some seriously, and injuries were consistent with rubber bullet wounds.

The Awami League has denied that its officials beat up students.

Yesterday, US ambassador Bernicat’s vehicle was set upon by a mob.

“As she was leaving about 11pm and getting into her car, a group attacked her car,” said rights activist Badiul Alam Majumder, who was hosting the ambassador for dinner.

The US embassy confirmed an official vehicle “was attacked by a group of armed adult men” but the envoy and her team departed unharmed.

BANGLADESH-DHAKA-STUDENTS-PROTEST Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Internet shutdown

The country’s biggest-circulation newspaper Prothom Alo said 3G and 4G internet services have been shut down for 24 hours since late Saturday, shortly after the violence broke out.

Social media has been filled with comments from Bangladeshis unable to access the internet via their phones, although wireless and wired networks appear to be unhindered.

The Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission said it would comment later Sunday.

A senior telecoms official who asked for anonymity said: “The BTRC has slowed down the internet at the order of the government.”

The move may be an attempt to limit the ability of students to mobilise or express growing online anger at how the government has handled the protests, hours after police and unidentified men wielding sticks and stones clashed with students.

Images and photos of the attacks on students allegedly by ruling party activists have flooded social media, prompting renewed anger.

Bangladesh’s transport sector is widely seen as corrupt, unregulated and dangerous. As news of the teenagers’ deaths spread rapidly on social media they became a catalyst for an outpouring of anger against the government.

Hasina’s government has ruled Bangladesh since 2009, but in recent months it has been shaken by separate mass protests demanding an end to a decades-old system of discriminatory civil service recruitment.

Several powerful ministers have pleaded with students to return to their classes, amid fears the unprecedented teen anger could spark widespread anti-government protests before a general election due later this year.

But their pleas have had little effect.

An insensitive comment by Shajahan Khan, a government minister with ties to powerful transport unions, fuelled the flames last week.

Khan questioned why there was such an uproar over the two Dhaka children but no reaction when 33 people were killed in an Indian bus crash the day before.

There have been widespread social media demands for the minister’s resignation despite his subsequent apology.

High schools were shut on Thursday as officials promised students their demands for road safety reforms would be considered.

The embassies of the US and Australia warned of significant delays and disruptions as a result of the protests across Dhaka, which already suffers from daily gridlock, and elsewhere in the country.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Please just make it stop!': Simon Harris hits back at Bishop over contraception comments
63,135  167
2
Quiz: Can you finish these Irish movie quotes?
42,886  18
3
Archaeological discoveries are being made by the dozen this summer - but what happens next?
37,632  29
Fora
1
'This will push ethnic restaurants to the wall': New permit rules stoke chef shortage fears
384  0
2
It's vital that small businesses look after staff health - here's how to do it
145  0
3
'People now know what it is': Why blockchain is less of a 'hard sell' for this Big Four firm
101  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Netherlands, Women's Hockey World Cup final
126,079  53
2
As It Happened: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay
87,456  38
3
As it happened: Donegal v Tyrone, Dublin v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC Super 8s
67,018  15
DailyEdge
1
18 years on: 7 random observations about Pink's 'There You Go' video
8,355  2
2
Khloe Kardashian's baby True has been spotted wearing an Irish brand on Instagram
4,918  0
3
Blake Lively dressed up as Baby Spice for a Spice Girls concert and got mistaken for the woman herself
4,027  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Clare
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cavan
OPINION
'I was kidnapped by Islamic State, sold into slavery and endured rape, torture and humiliation'
'I was kidnapped by Islamic State, sold into slavery and endured rape, torture and humiliation'
'Newborn babies can only receive blood given in the last five days - so why are so few of us donating?'
'I can’t see him as a Thor FitzGerald': 10 rules for choosing a baby name

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie