Barcelona police shoot dead man who attacked police with knife

Catalan police officers stand guard at the entrance of a building during a raid, following an attack in Cornella de Llobregat.

SPANISH POLICE SAY a man attacked officers with a knife at a police station in Barcelona and was gunned down.

The attacked occurred just before 6am in the Cornella district on the outskirts of the city, local police said in a tweet.

Barcelona police say they are treating the man’s knife attack on officers at a city police station as a terrorist incident.

Commissioner Rafel Comes, the second-in-command of the Barcelona police, tells a news conference that police shot dead the man after he entered the premises and pulled out a knife.

“We are treating it as a terrorist attack. The officer used his gun to save his own life.”

Comes says the man shouted “Allah” and other words that police officers did not understand.

But he says police have found no evidence linking the incident to last year’s terror attacks in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils, which killed 16 people.

Intelligence services are helping with the investigation.

