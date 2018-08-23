'I had a stroke at 22, but the staff at Beaumont made me feel I could get through it'

Chloe Greene (third right) pictured honouring Consultant Physician Cora McNally and Consultants in Infectious Diseases Mr Sam McConkey and Mr Eoghan de Barra.

AT THE AGE of 22, the vast majority of people aren’t worried about their health.

They certainly aren’t worried about spending a year in hospital.

For Chloe Greene, 23, that has been her last 12 months.

Last year, she suffered a stroke at home and was brought to Mullingar Hospital.

When scans showed a clot on her brain, she was rushed to Beaumont Hospital with a police escort. There, she had two thrombectomies (procedures to remove blood clots) on arrival and a drain inserted in her head to reduce swelling.

After being placed in a coma for two weeks, it was subsequently discovered that she had a cyst on her spine which required three further spinal surgeries. She was treated through a host of antibiotics and her spine was so compressed it was described as being “ribbon thin”.

It’s believed that her various serious health issues were caused by a fungal bacteria called Aspergillus Famagatus.

Yesterday, Chloe took took part in the Beaumont Hospital Foundation’s annual Honour Your Heroes event, thanking consultants in infectious diseases Eoghan de Barra and Sam McConkey and consultant physician Cora McNally.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Chloe said that while last week marked a year since she entered the hospital, the staff had worked to ensure it was as comfortable as possible.

“It’s my first time being in hospital long-term and it was hard, because not only did I have to deal with the stroke and losing my memory, I was in a coma and then I had to deal with the abcess on my spine, so it felt like one thing after another.

But I was so reassured by all of the staff here. Not just the ones I’ve nominated today – all of them. Not just the surgeries; to calm me, to assure me I can get through all of this.

“I can’t explain how nice it is to be able to say thank you to the people who helped us. There are more people that you want to thank and you’re so glad they’re being honoured.”

Chloe was due to take up a Masters in education last year and is hoping to be home soon.

A number of patients also honoured staff at the event.

They were:

DJ and radio host Ronan Collins (64): – In August 2017, the RTÉ broadcaster spent 18 days in Beaumont Hospital following an operation to remove a cyst on his spine which had caused him to lose power in his legs. He thanked Mary Heffernan, Clinical Nurse Manager of the ward he was on.

Katie Kennedy from Kildare pictured honouring Consultant Neurosurgeon Mr John Caird.

Katie Kennedy (15) – Katie was first diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour when she was only one and over the years has endured four courses of chemotherapy and many surgical procedures as well as targeted proton radiotherapy. She thanked John Caird, Consultant Neurosurgeon for whom she cooks brownies everytime she attends an appointment.

Breast Care Nurse Louise Costigan pictured being honoured by Emma Cassidy. Source: Robbie Reynolds

Emma Cassidy (30) – A secondary school teacher from North Dublin, Emma was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer – a very aggressive form of the disease – in June 2017. She had a bilateral mastectomy followed by chemotherapy and radiation and has just had reconstructive surgery. She thanked Louise Costigan, Breast Care Nurse.

Sheila Hanevy, from Maynooth, Co. Kildare (right) pictured honouring Consultant Nephrologist Dr. Colm Magee and Senior Staff Nurse, Kavitha Tauro. Source: Robbie Reynolds

Sheila Hanevy (50) – A patient of the renal department since the age of 14, she had a kidney transplant in 1999 which worked for several years before failing. She is back on the kidney transplant list and receiving dialysis three times weekly. She thanked Colm Magee, Consultant Nephrologist and Kavitha Tauro, Senior Staff Nurse.

Carmel Butler, from Donaghmede, Co. Dublin pictured presenting Professor Ciaran Donegan with a Hero heart on behalf of Consultant Geriatrician Dr. Alan Moore. Source: Robbie Reynolds

Carmel Butler (84) – A patient of the Day Hospital in St Joseph’s Hospital in Raheny (part of the Beaumont Hospital Campus) where she attends for regular health check-ups. She thanked Consultant Geriatrician, Mr Alan Moore.

ouise McCarthy, from Ranelagh Co. Dublin (left) pictured honouring Healthcare Assistant Brid Sweeney Source: Robbie Reynolds

Louise McCarthy (28) – During an elective keyhole surgery to resolve three aneurysms on her brain, complications arose which caused her to have a series of four cardiac arrests. She was resuscitated several times, spent time in ICU and the Adams McConnell Ward. Lost movement on her right side and her speech but is making great progress now. She thanked Brid Sweeney, Healthcare Assistant.