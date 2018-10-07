Belfast to Liverpool ferry evacuated amid fears of 'device' on board

PASSENGERS WERE EVACUATED from a ferry docked in Belfast last night after a report that a “device” had been left on board.
The PSNI said the ferry had been bound for Liverpool.
At around 10.45pm last night, the PSNI said in a statement on social media that all passengers on the ferry had been safely evacuated.
Harbour Police and PSNI officers carried out a search of the vessel.
However, shortly before midnight the PSNI said that “nothing was found” and passengers were allowed to board the ferry again.
“Belfast Harbour Police and PSNI officers have carried out a search of a boat docked in Belfast, following a report that a device had been left on board,” the PSNI said.
“Nothing was found and passengers have been allowed to board the vessel again which will depart for Liverpool.”
