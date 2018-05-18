The big 'No' is gone from Ben Bulben (well, most of it anyway)

Ben Bulben this morning. Source: Twitter/anniewestdotcom

THE 100M TALL ‘No’ banner that was placed on Ben Bulben in Sligo has been removed overnight.

The sign had been placed there by the Sligo for Life group in the early hours of yesterday morning but it provoked controversy in the 24 hours it was up.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service had called for its removal, stating that: “The insinuation of alien materials such as this onto a special area of conservation is insensitive to its conservation status and incompatible with the habitat.”

An Taisce also submitted a legal complaint to Sligo County Council regarding the sign.

This morning, a number of Sligo locals have posted images of the mountain showing that most of the lettering has been removed.

Tommy Banks of Sligo for Life said yesterday that the letters were made of cladding and pictures from this morning show only remnants of the material remaining.

It is unclear at present who removed the sign.

Speaking on local station Ocean FM yesterday, Banks had called it “a big cry from the mountain to say no”.

This is what the sign looked like yesterday. Source: Daniel Horvath