A huge 'No' sign has been placed on Ben Bulben by a pro-life group

Source: Ocean FM

A HUGE ‘NO’ sign has placed on the side of Ben Bulben.

Commuters in Sligo reported this morning that the large sign has been placed on the north side of the famous peak.

The sight of the flat-topped Ben Bulben is one of the most iconic Irish mountain views and it is regularly associated with WB Yeats, who featured it in his poetry.

Political messages were previously placed on the mountain during The Troubles in the 1970s and 80s, when messages such as ‘H Blocks’ and ‘Brits out’ were painted on the face of the mountain.

Speaking to local broadcaster Ocean FM from the mountain, Tommy Banks of Sligo for Life said that about 20 people are involved in putting up the sign.

He said the ‘N’ in the sign is 100m tall and that the sign is made of cladding. Banks said that sign is temporary and will be taken down after the referendum

“It is a massive project and there are about 20 of us on the mountain at the moment involved in the operation. It is well-planned and well-executed, just as the government is planning to execute the future children of Ireland,” he said.

We’re just saying no, it’s a big cry from the mountain to say no.

Banks said that the group is confident they are not breaking any laws in doing what they did and that they received the permission of the landowners affected by the sign.

He also said that the group have spoken to local gardaí who inspected the sign.