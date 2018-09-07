Poll: Is a 'Best Popular Film' category at the Oscars a good idea?

THE INTRODUCTION OF a ‘Best Popular Film’ category in the Oscars has been delayed as it needs more study, the Academy has said.

The mooted category had come under much criticism, with people questioning why it was needed and what it meant for film.

Some of the criticism centred on whether the category was being created simply to cater for blockbuster films and as an attempt to boost ratings.

What do you think: Is a ‘Best Popular Film’ category at the Oscars a good idea?

