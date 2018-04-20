  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
'He was an ordinary man, but he had an extraordinary life': Big Tom will be laid to rest today

One mourner took a taxi from Galway to pay his respects to the Irish music legend.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 20 Apr 2018, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 3,661 Views 1 Comment
Mourners line the streets of Castleblayney to pay tribute to Big Tom.
Image: Glenn Murphy
Mourners line the streets of Castleblayney to pay tribute to Big Tom.
Mourners line the streets of Castleblayney to pay tribute to Big Tom.
Image: Glenn Murphy

THREE MILES FROM Castleblayney, and two miles from the border, the rural townland of Oram has been visited by thousands of mourners this week as people paid their respects to country music icon, Big Tom.

Tom McBride’s funeral mass takes place in St Patrick’s church in Oram at 11am today. It’s the culmination of nearly a week of mourning since news broke that he died, aged 81, on Saturday.

On Wednesday he was on public reposal in Oram Community Centre. Over the course of the day thousands of mourners filed through the sports hall to pay tribute to ‘the King’.

“There were hundreds of people queueing at all times. It could take 40-50 minutes to get through the queue,” Richard Boyd of Oram Sarsfields GAA club told TheJournal.ie.

One elderly mourner even took a taxi all the way from Galway to attend the reposal.

funeral-queue Source: Glenn Murphy

Big Tom was heavily involved in Sarsfields for decades. He was the club’s president, attended every game, and even donated the land that the community centre was built on to the club.

“He most certainly did his bit. And he went far beyond it,” Boyd said. Hundreds of volunteers from the club were involved in helping the reposal run smoothly.

“There’s never been a death as big as this in the community and there will probably not be again,” Boyd continued.

Everyone knew him. Now, he mightn’t have known them but they knew him. Anyone that met him got on extremely well with him. He was extremely well liked.

“We are all shocked and saddened. He was an ordinary man but he had an extraordinary life,” he concluded.

Those sentiments were echoed by Castleblayney photographer Glenn Murphy who said the death has cast a sombre pall on the area.

“People that don’t know him won’t realise how down-to-earth a man he was,” Murphy said.

I had many dealings with him and would be a bit starstruck when meeting him. But he was so ordinary. A really, really nice man.

Big Tom’s funeral Mass will be broadcast live on Northern Sound FM. He will be buried in St Patrick’s Oram cemetery.

Ceimin Burke
ceimin@thejournal.ie

