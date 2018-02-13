Birmingham Repertory Theatre evacuated following explosion in basement

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE attending the scene of an explosion caused by a technical fault at Birmingham Repertory Theatre in England this evening.

West Midlands Police say initial indications are that the explosion was caused by a technical fault in a staff-only area of the theatre, located on Broad Street.

No casualties have been reported.

Shortly before 9pm this evening, the theatre issued a statement on Twitter: “We can confirm there was a technical fault this evening and the theatre was evacuated as a precautionary measure. We’re pleased to report there were no injuries. Many thanks to the emergency services for their help.”

The area has been evacuated to ensure the safety of everyone in the building and surrounding areas.

All roads around the theatre and nearby Library of Birmingham have been closed. Police have said that all businesses on Broad Street are open as usual following the incident.

“All theatre-goers are being looked after at another venue,” West Midlands Police said.