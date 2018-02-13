61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo

A 61-YEAR-old man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the N5 near Swinford in Mayo.

The incident occurred at about 3.40pm today on the N5 at Carrabawn.

The man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after the collision.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar for a postmortem examination. The local Coroner has been notified.

A passenger in the car, a man in his late 20s, was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The driver and sole occupant of the lorry, a man in his 30s, was uninjured.

The scene of the collision is expected to remain closed until midday tomorrow to facilitate garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions will remain in place.

GardaÃ­ are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.