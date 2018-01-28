  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown

A pilot scheme will be rolled out across Blanchardstown and Castleknock.

By Paul Hosford Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 6:15 AM
4 hours ago 7,905 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3819759
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A STATIONLESS PUBLIC bike-sharing scheme is to be rolled out in Dublin 15.

The pilot scheme will use dock-less bikes, unlike DublinBikes, which must be docked at specified locations. The announcement was made at the Fingal Transportation Strategic Policy Committee earlier this week.

According to the presentation:

“The general idea behind the system is that the bikes are self-locking. There is a physical lock on the bike that prevents it from being used which means that the bike does not need to be locked to something. Users download a mobile app on their smartphone which unlocks the bike when they want to use it, charging a fee.

“The main benefit of these schemes is that bike sharing can be introduced at little or no cost to Fingal outside of the areas currently served by Dublin bikes.

“The main challenges include managing the potential impacts of the scheme on the public realm, ensuring that the bikes are properly maintained, ensuring there is adequate cycle parking capacity in Fingal locations and ensuring bikes are not abandoned at unsuitable locations.”

A pilot scheme will be rolled out across Blanchardstown and Castleknock, an announcement welcomed by local Green Party councillor Roderic O’Gorman.

“While the Dublin Bikes scheme in Dublin City requires users to pick up and drop off bikes at a specific docking station, the plan for Dublin 15 is to use a system where bikes are picked up and dropped off within specific areas. The bikes will be self-locking, which means they cannot be taken by anyone who is not a member of the sharing system. This system will not require the expensive infrastructure of a docking station, which makes it much more flexible.

“Fingal plan to pick a number of locations in Dublin 15 to use as pick-up/drop-off points. I look forward to working with the Council to identifying suitable locations, with a strong focus on public transport hubs like train stations, the Blanchardstown Town Centres, and our villages.

“This will add an attractive new transport option for many Dublin 15 residents.”

Read: DublinBikes is getting fifteen new stations around the city

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I went from dad bod to six-pack in eight months because of a promise I made myself as a child'
73,029  65
2
A major builder is suing planning officials over a 650-home Wicklow development
60,471  86
3
Three men arrested after armed robbery of Dublin pharmacy
31,839  17
Fora
1
How Dealz's 'build now, ask later' record is slowly catching up with it
855  0
2
A Dublin startup has raised millions to corner the data protection training market
303  0
3
A co-op housing group wants to build projects in south Dublin and border counties
185  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kildare, Allianz Football League Division 1
49,758  15
2
As it happened: Liverpool v West Brom, FA Cup fourth round
46,296  63
3
As it Happened: Cork v Kilkenny, Division 1A hurling league
46,062  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Reese Witherspoon, Domhnall Gleeson, and The Rock... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
8,746  1
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
6,364  1
3
How Well Do You Remember These Bangers From 1998?
5,626  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Kinahan Hutch feud coincides with huge need for armed Garda prisoner escorts to courts
Kinahan Hutch feud coincides with huge need for armed Garda prisoner escorts to courts
Child abuser Bill Kenneally has launched an appeal against his 14-year jail sentence
Family home of man jailed for exploiting young girls 'was attacked earlier this week'
HEALTH
Selling energy drinks to children: No plans from other retailers to copy Aldi's ban
Selling energy drinks to children: No plans from other retailers to copy Aldi's ban
Number of elderly people with four or more diseases to double by 2035
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
GARDAí
National Stadium shooting: GardaÃ­ looking for dark coloured Lexus car
National Stadium shooting: Gardaí looking for dark coloured Lexus car
Man charged over discovery of suspected meth lab in Dublin
'This was attempted murder': Suspected arson attack on family home in Waterford

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie