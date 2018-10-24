Undecided on the blasphemy referendum? Campaigners go head-to-head to help you decide

THE BLASPHEMY REFERENDUM often seems like the lesser-spotted of the two votes taking place on Friday.

The proposal to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution, and thus removing the need for the Oireachtas to legislate for it, is being put to the public after it was first proposed by the Constitutional Convention back in 2013.

We held a live debate between campaigners from both sides – arguing for a Yes vote was Jane Donnelly, human rights officer at Atheist Ireland, and arguing for a No vote was Colum Kenny, emeritus professor of communications at DCU and a former member of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland – to bash out the arguments for and against and to help you decide how to vote.

Watch the full debate above. Presented by Michelle Hennessy, video by Nicky Ryan.