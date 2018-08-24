Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs

GARDAÍ HAVE THIS evening arrested two women and seized over €670,000 worth of heroin in Dublin.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force, supported by a number of specialised units from DMR arrested two women, who are both in their 30s, in Bluebell.

Gardaí stopped a car at around 5pm which was driven by a woman. After a search of the vehicle, suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €4,000 was seized.

She was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Ballyfermot Garda Station.

In a follow up search at a house in Bluebell, 4.5 kilos of suspected heroin and crack cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of €670,000.

A small amount of prescription tablets were also seized. The second woman was arrested at this house and is currently detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.