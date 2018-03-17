  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

At least 16 people, including six children, die after boat capsizes off Greece

Another three people are missing after the boat went down overnight.

By AFP Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 6:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,435 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3910701
A coast guard vessel arrives at the port of Pythagorio with the bodies of people who died today
Image: Michael Svarnias/AP/Press Association Images
A coast guard vessel arrives at the port of Pythagorio with the bodies of people who died today
A coast guard vessel arrives at the port of Pythagorio with the bodies of people who died today
Image: Michael Svarnias/AP/Press Association Images

AT LEAST 16 people, including six children, drowned today after a migrant boat capsized in the Aegean Sea.

This is the deadliest disaster in the area since a controversial deal two years ago between the EU and Turkey to try to stem the flow of migrants to Europe.

Another three people are missing after the boat went down overnight off the island of Agathonisi as it was carrying migrants from Turkey to Greece, police said.

Two women and a man who managed to swim to safety on the island sounded the alarm and several vessels and a helicopter joined in the search for bodies and the missing.

“We cannot and must not tolerate people, children, losing their lives in the Aegean,” Greece’s Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas said.

The solution, he said, is to ensure “safe routes and procedures for refugees and migrants, and to fight against trafficking”.

Another two migrants died today near the land border with Turkey when the truck they were travelling in overturned trying to avoid a police check, authorities have said.

The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, said 500 people have perished or gone missing in the Aegean in the past two years — adding to the 1,000 who drowned in the narrow channel between Greece and Turkey in 2015 and 2016 at the peak of the migration crisis.

‘Fortress Europe’ 

Today’s Aegean tragedy came almost two years to the day since the EU and Turkey struck a multibillion euro deal to curb the number of migrants and refugees trying to make their way to Europe.

“These deaths are the result of the ‘fortress Europe’ policy,” activist Thanassis Kourkoulas said during a demonstration in Athens against the deal.

“Open the borders,” chanted hundreds of protesters, including many refugees.

European border agency Frontex said last month that in 2017 the European Union saw the lowest number of detected illegal border crossings since the migrant crisis began four years ago.

The number dwindled to 204,700 from 1.8 million in 2015, it said. The drop was especially observed on the eastern Mediterranean migratory route between Turkey and Greece, and the central route between Libya to Italy.

But hundreds of people, mostly Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis, continue to land every month on the Greek islands that lie just a stone’s throw away from the Turkish coast.

The UNHCR said 4,000 refugees have arrived since early 2018 alone.

Greece is detaining thousands of migrants in overcrowded squalid camps. many of whom are trying to apply for asylum.

The EU-Turkey deal has been criticised by humanitarian groups deterring people from coming who under international law must be granted asylum, such as those fleeing war-torn countries like Syria.

Under the agreement, all new irregular migrants crossing from Turkey into Greek islands must be returned to Turkey. These include both refugees fleeing conflict and persecution as well as economic migrants.

In addition to providing billions in funds in return, the EU agreed other concessions to Turkey such as to accelerate plans to bring in visa-free travel for its nationals and boost negotiations for its membership of the bloc.

But these have stalled due to Brussels charges that Ankara has committed massive human rights violations in the wake of a failed coup in July 2016.

© AFP 2018 

Read: ‘Doesn’t change the facts’: May responds to Russia’s ousting of UK diplomats

Read: Who is Gina Haspel, the black ops veteran Trump’s nominated to lead the CIA?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Met Éireann issues orange snow-ice warning for Sunday along the east coast
60,678  25
2
'A very nice gesture': Mike Pence tells Leo Varadkar that his partner Matt would be welcome in his home
52,476  169
3
Couple wrongly accused of 'Gone Girl'-style fake kidnapping reach €2 million settlement
44,637  10
Fora
1
'We need to watch out': Fewer tourists think Ireland is good value for money
172  0
2
What tough new data protection rules mean for business emails
169  0
3
What a Lego professor says Irish startups can learn from the toymaker's resurrection
44  0
The42
1
As it happened: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
68,793  80
2
As it happened: Na Piarsaigh v Cuala, All-Ireland senior club hurling final
67,945  5
3
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
40,436  87
DailyEdge.ie
1
Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett both had 'penis facials' to make them look younger
8,733  1
2
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
8,730  0
3
Just 9 pictures of Michael D. Higgins having a ball on St. Patrick's Day
3,270  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
The 9 at 9: Friday
Mayo man foils petrol station robbery by tackling suspect to the ground
GARDAí
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Cocaine and cannabis worth €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
DUBLIN
Delays to Dart services in Dublin due to flooding
Delays to Dart services in Dublin due to flooding
Board of management 'knew nothing' about Christian Brothers' plan to sell part of school playing fields
Two men jailed for punching and kicking a female wheelchair user outside her home
IRELAND
'Johnny just didn't want to do it the same way as ROG': Schmidt hails old heads in clinical win
'Johnny just didn't want to do it the same way as ROG': Schmidt hails old heads in clinical win
Schmidt seals status as Ireland's greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie