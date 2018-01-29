Boil water notice issued for Wicklow and south Dublin due to treatment plant mechanical failure

A BOIL WATER notice has been issued for large parts of Wicklow and south Dublin.

Approximately 65,000 people are affected by the notice which was issued by Irish Water this afternoon following advice from the HSE.

The problem with the water supply stems from the mechanical failure of a chlorine booster at Vartry Water Treatment Plant.

Residents in the following areas of Co Wicklow are being told to boil their water for drinking or food preparation:

Ashford

Newcastle (including Newcastle Hospital)

Newtownmountkennedy

Kilcoole

Kilquade

Kilpedder

Kilmacanogue (including Glenview Hotel/Kilmurray Cottages)

Greystones

Cookstown Road

Fassaroe/Berryfield Lane

Kilcroney

Delgany

Bray

There are also rural areas between Callowhill and Cronroe which are affected including: Killiskey, Nuns Cross, Coynes Cross, Prospect, Mount John, Timmore Lane and Dunran.

Source: Irish Water.

In Dublin the affected areas include: Corke Abbey, Woodbrook Glen, Old Connaught Avenue, Thornhill Road, Ballyman Road, Ferndale Road from its junction with Old Connaught Avenue to Allies River Road, The Dublin Road from the junction of Old Connaught Avenue to Allies River Road, and all areas off these roads.

In a statement, Irish Water said that water must be boiled for drinking, food preparation, brushing teeth and making ice.

It added water from a hot tap, or water that has been filtered through a domestic filter, is not safe to drink.

However tap water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.