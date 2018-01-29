  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Dublin rush hour traffic congestion eases after 17 bus routes changed

Numerous bus routes were changed because of complaints of gridlock traffic.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 29 Jan 2018, 4:12 PM
7 hours ago 25,736 Views 47 Comments
College Green, file photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
College Green, file photo.
College Green, file photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

CHANGES TO BUS routes in Dublin City Centre appear to be having the desired effect as journey times improved and commuters reported less traffic congestion during rush hour this morning.

The changes were made following significant delays in the city centre in the aftermath of the introduction of the Luas Cross City late last year.

People reported seeing long lines of buses jamming up Dame Street, College Green and other major streets in the capital.

Last Thursday Dublin Bus announced that 17 routes were being changed in an effort ease gridlock. The decision was reached after the bus company monitored journey times through the city.

The changes came into effect this morning and journey times improved on all of the routes that were realigned.

Commuters also noted the improvement with several telling TheJournal.ie that traffic was flowing much better than last week.

However some people still reported problems, Louise Conje said she counted 14 buses stuck in traffic on Pearse Street and College Green.

A spokesperson said Dublin Bus is happy with how the changes are operating so far but it will need to analyse journey times over a few days to provide accurate statistics on how the altered routes are performing.

It will continue to monitor traffic in conjunction with the National Transport Authority and Dublin City Council.

Did you notice less traffic in Dublin today? Tell us about your journey in the comment section.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

