Council 'to remove graphic posters' hung outside Simon Harris's constituency office

The main street in Bray where one of the posters was placed.

WICKLOW COUNTY COUNCIL is to remove graphic posters which were placed near Health Minister Simon Harris’s constituency office in Bray this morning.

A number of posters that appear to show a bloodied foetus were placed around Little Bray, the Quinsborough Road and the Boghall Road this morning.

The image is shown as part of a mocked-up election poster for Harris, who represents Wicklow. The Fine Gael party name and logo is also included.

The council has been informed that the printer’s details are not on the posters and that therefore they are not allowed on public property.

According to the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment:

Legislation requires that every notice, bill, poster or similar document having reference to a referendum or Dáil, local or European parliament election or distributed for the purpose of furthering the candidature of any candidate at an election must have printed on its face the name and address of the printer and of the publisher thereof. The omission of the name and address of the printer and publisher is an offence.

Wicklow County Council was informed this morning of the posters. One of them was placed within 200 metres of a primary school.

Simon Harris has been one of the leading voices in government calling for a Yes vote in the upcoming abortion referendum.

Harris is at cabinet this morning where he is discussing the ongoing cervical check scandal.