Man woken by noise sees shots fired through his front door

GARDAÍ IN WICKLOW are investigating after a number of shots were fired at a home in Bray.

The shots were fired through the front door of the house on Dargle Road in the town before midnight last night.

A male occupant of the house heard a noise and saw a man fire up to six shots through the door.

The man was not, however, hurt in the incident

A number of children in the house were also uninjured. It is not known in what direction the attacker left the scene.

Anyone with any information can contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300.