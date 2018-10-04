US senators set to review FBI report into sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

A protester holds a sign in opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh at a rally in New York

THE REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP in the US Senate have set up a procedural vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

A final floor vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination is now expected to take place on Saturday, after the FBI completed a week-long investigation into allegations of sexual assault against him.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell moved to end debate on President Donald Trump’s pick of the Supreme Court last night, when the FBI was expected to present its report into the allegations to senators.

Kavanaugh has been the subject of ongoing controversy after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual assault or misconduct against him.

The report will review allegations from California professor Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were teenagers.

It will also look at allegations from Kavanaugh’s Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez, who says the judge exposed himself to her at a party when both were freshmen.

Kavanaugh has denied both woman’s accusations.

McConnell announced that the FBI was due to present its highly anticipated supplemental investigation to the Senate on Wednesday night.

The report had been demanded by Democrats and a handful of Republicans who wanted a more complete evaluation of the nominee after Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

“There’ll be plenty of time for members to review and be briefed on the supplemental material before a Friday cloture vote,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

If Kavanaugh clears Friday’s procedural hurdle, it would set up a final confirmation vote as early as Saturday.

Members will be permitted to view the report in a secure room in the US Capitol and be briefed by staff, but the expectation is they will not be provided copies of the document.

Both Republican and Democratic senators have called for at least a summary of the FBI findings to be made public.

With additional reporting from Stephen McDermott.

