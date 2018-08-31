This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 31 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Just months out from Brexit, Barnier warns that a solution to the Irish border issue is still needed

“The solutions [on Ireland] must be workable,” UK negotiator Dominic Raab said today.

By AFP Friday 31 Aug 2018, 9:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,634 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4213336

THE COMPLEX IRISH border problem could yet scupper a Brexit deal, EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned today after talks with his British counterpart, saying “urgent” work was needed to find a solution.

Avoiding a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after the United Kingdom leaves the EU’s single market has become a major obstacle to finding a deal.

After meeting the UK Brexit minister Dominic Raab in Brussels, Barnier hailed progress on some security issues but warned there were still major differences over protected geographical indicators like champagne and stilton – and Ireland.

“There is an urgent need to work on the text of an operational backstop and that’s why I’ve asked Dominic and his team to provide us with the necessary data for technical work, which we need now, on the nature, location and methods of the checks that will be needed,” Barnier said.

This backstop is critical to conclude these negotiations because without a backstop there is no agreement.

The EU proposes that Northern Ireland stay aligned with the remaining 27 bloc members after Brexit as part of a “backstop”, or insurance policy to avoid the reimposition of border checks and a risk to Irish peace gains.

This would mean that Northern Ireland would remain in the customs union and the single market to avoid a hard border returning on the island of Ireland, something Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he’s committed to avoiding.

But the UK has suggested instead that the whole country remain aligned with the EU in certain areas, only until the end of 2021, with UK Prime Minister Theresa May saying that neither she, nor any Prime Minister could accept a border along the Irish Sea.

The EU in turn opposes including the entire UK into the backstop arrangement, viewing it as a way of Britain trying to stay in the single market by stealth.

The two sides have just a few months before an agreement on Britain’s divorce from the European Union – set for 29 March 2019 – must be forged in principle by October or November.

Raab, whose predecessor David Davis resigned in July over differences with Theresa May’s outline of what she wanted from Brexit, said he was “stubbornly optimistic” that a deal could be reached.

“All in all I think the contours of an agreement and a deal on the withdrawal agreement are becoming clearer and clearer, which is a positive,” he said.

“The solutions [on Ireland] must be workable.

They’ve got to be workable for communities in Northern Ireland and living in the Republic of Ireland, the people affected in their daily lives by what Michel and I are negotiating on behalf of the EU and the UK.

France’s Europe Minister cast doubt on May’s blueprint for future trade ties today, warning the current proposal was “not possible”.

Nathalie Loiseau said May’s plan unveiled in July, which envisages the UK leaving the EU’s single market but staying in a free trade area for goods through a customs deal and common rulebook, is unattainable.

© AFP 2018, with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November
    62,242  288
    2
    		Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    43,937  73
    3
    		US couple ordered to give homeless man what's left of $400k they raised for him
    35,131  20
    Fora
    1
    		One farmer stands in the way of Facebook's plans to expand its Meath data centre campus
    2,333  0
    2
    		Eason plans to sell €90m worth of property - including its flagship O'Connell St building
    1,197  0
    3
    		'Money dried up and I was about to lose my apartment. I hit a really low point'
    414  0
    The42
    1
    		Carnacon free to defend Mayo, Connacht and All-Ireland club titles after winning appeal
    24,283  34
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    19,916  5
    3
    		Mickey Harte reveals he is in the clear following cancer treatment
    18,432  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		This new horror film on Netflix was shot at Ireland's most haunted gaff
    22,093  1
    2
    		Serena Williams has been playing tennis in a tutu after she was told she shouldn't wear a catsuit
    16,106  1
    3
    		Amy Huberman shared a gas back-to-school photo of Brian O'Driscoll
    11,692  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    HSE offers training in treatment that can reverse drug overdoses
    DRUGS
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth â¬700k found in Dublin flat
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat
    Five men arrested and drugs seized as Defence Forces assist in inter-agency operation at sea
    17-year-old male arrested after €30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin
    GARDAí
    From midnight on Monday, the GardaÃ­ will have a new Commissioner
    From midnight on Monday, the Gardaí will have a new Commissioner
    Cyclist seriously injured in N18 collision
    Have you seen this 17-year-old? He was last seen in Limerick a week ago
    DUBLIN
    Heading to Electric Picnic? Here's everything you need to know
    Heading to Electric Picnic? Here's everything you need to know
    Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie