Saturday 7 April, 2018
Three more arrests in Limerick burglary crackdown after garda pursuit

Gardaí had stopped the car which took off at speed in the Garryowen area of Limerick.

By Sean Murray Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 12:25 PM
31 minutes ago
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED nine people in four days in a crackdown on burglary gangs operating in Limerick.

The latest arrests have seen three men apprehended in relation to a burglary and the unauthorised taking of a vehicle in the Castletroy area today.

Gardaí on Operation Thor patrol had attempted to stop a car in the Garryowen area which took off at speed.

After a short pursuit, the men fled the vehicle in the Dalgaish Park area.

Following an extensive search by gardaí from Henry Street and Roxboro Road, three men (one juvenile and two in their 20s) were found and arrested.

They are currently being detained at Mayorstone Park and Roxboro Road Garda Stations under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

These arrests come following the arrest of six others over the past few days.

Two of the men arrested have been charged before Limerick District Court.

Speaking after the second night of burglaries, Sergeant Ber Leetch at Henry Street Garda Station said: “This is the second night in a row that Gardaí on Operation Thor patrols have arrested suspects for burglary in the Castletroy area.

I would like to remind residents to secure all windows and doors in their home and to set your alarm, even when at home.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

Comments closed because some suspects have been charged

